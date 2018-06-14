Trucks collision in Arkansas causes fire and spills Fireball
This photo provided by the The Arkansas Department of Transportation shows the aftermath of a a wreck on Interstate 40 east of Little Rock on Thursday, June 14, 2018, that left hundreds of miniature bottles of whiskey on the roadway. Highway officials say two tractor-trailers collided and that the highway's westbound lanes were closed about three hours. (Highway Patrol Cpl. Jeremy Watkins/Arkansas Department of Transportation)
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:39PM EDT
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Add Fireball to the menu served up by Arkansas roads.
Two tractor-trailers collided Thursday on Interstate 40 in central Arkansas, causing one to spill hundreds of mini-bottles of the cinnamon-flavoured whiskey on the highway.
Over the past year, Arkansas drivers have endured a veritable feast spilled on their roadways. Trucks carrying bourbon, frozen pizzas, pasta sauce and gin have all dumped their wares on the asphalt.
State Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle says investigators are still looking into the cause of Thursday's wreck, which caused major delays in both directions for a few hours.
He says one truck's cab caught fire and at least one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
