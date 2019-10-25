

Eva Vergara, The Associated Press





SANTIAGO, Chile - Truck drivers and some public transport operators in Chile staged a strike on Friday, posing a new challenge to a government struggling to contain deadly unrest over economic hardship.

Hundreds of trucks drove slowly on a main highway that skirts the capital of Santiago, where stone-throwing protesters have fought riot police for more than a week. Some Chileans in cars and motorcycles joined the protest, held to demand an end to private highway tolls.

Violence also broke out in the port of Valparaiso, a scene of daily clashes.

At least 19 people have died in the turmoil that has swept the South American nation. The unrest began as a protest over a 4-cent increase in subway fares and soon morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality in one of Latin America's wealthiest countries.

The protests on Friday indicated continuing dissatisfaction among many Chileans who think economic concessions announced by the government this week don't go far enough.

Most car drivers pay between $35 and $130 a month to use highways around Santiago, depending on how much time they spend on the roads. Truckers pay much more because of the long distances that they travel.

Many Chileans earn between $560 and $760 a month, making it hard to pay for basic needs, let alone drive on the highways.

Operators of some subway lines in Santiago also stopped service, further disrupting a transport network affected by burning and vandalism of stations in some parts of the city.

About 40 per cent of Santiago's metro was functioning on Friday, though several thousand buses have been deployed in an attempt to make up for the disruption.

Struggling to contain the strife, President Sebastian Pinera's administration announced increases in the minimum wage and the lowest state pensions, rolled back the subway fare increase and put a 9.2% increase in electricity prices on hold until the end of next year.

Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, but instances of arson, looting and alleged brutality by security forces have shocked many in a nation known for relative stability.

Clashes broke out again in Valparaiso, where police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters heading toward the congress building.

Members of congress and administrative staff were evacuated from the building as masked youths threw stones at security forces.