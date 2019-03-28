

The Associated Press





GUATEMALA CITY -- Firefighters in Guatemala say a large truck slammed into a crowd gathered on a dark highway, killing at least 30 people and leaving bodies scattered on the roadway.

Firefighters' spokesperson Cecilio Chacaj said the accident took place Wednesday night near the municipality of Nahula in Solola province in western Guatemala.

Chacaj said the crowd had apparently gathered to observe a person who had died in a separate accident when the semi-trailer plowed into them.

"It seems that the semi-trailer did not notice the number of the people on the roadway and ran them over," said Chacaj. "So far there are at least 30 bodies at the site."