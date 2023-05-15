Truck rammed into high-end store in California during US$90K smash and grab

Police in Burbank, California are searching for a group of thieves who were caught on surveillance video plowing a truck into a high-endstore and making off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The suspects used a pickup truck to smash their way in, almost taking down a tree in the process, after several attempts to reverse the truck into the front of the business Magnolia Park.

Several people can be seen barging into the store and emerging with merchandise. Police say the burglars made off with up to US$90,000 worth of products.

You can watch the brazen theft in the video at the top of this article