Truck from B.C. spills 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway
In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018, aerial photo provided by KOMOnews.com, chicken feathers cover the ground alongside Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Wash. (Air 4/KOMOnews.com via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:23PM EDT
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A tractor-trailer made a fowl mess when it rolled over in Washington state. It dumped about 18,145 kilograms of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver told investigators he fell asleep at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Tacoma and lost control of the truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.
The truck was hauling the feathers from a poultry facility to a rendering company in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian company recycles animal byproducts into ingredients for items including pet feed and soap.
The News Tribune newspaper of Tacoma reports traffic backed up for 18 kilometres as crews scooped up the feathers.
Johnson said the driver would be cited for negligent driving.
