Tropical storm watch issued for Barbados as Dorian nears
The U.S. National Hurricane Center released this image of Tropical Storm Dorian stating it could strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday.
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 8:57AM EDT
MIAMI -- A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados as the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season moves toward the Lesser Antilles.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is continuing to move west and could become near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.
As of 8 a.m. EDT Sunday, the storm's centre was located around 515 miles (828 kilometres) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph). Maximum sustained winds remained at 40 mph (64 kph).
The advisory says watches for parts of the Windward and Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles will likely be issued later Sunday. It also advises Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti to monitor the storm's progress.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Paris celebrates 75 years since liberation from Nazis
- British airports to introduce 3D screening for carry-on bags
- Pope urges prayers for burning Amazon, says forest 'vital for our planet'
- Boris Johnson says chances of Brexit deal now 'touch and go'
- Top Iranian official makes surprise visit to G7 summit