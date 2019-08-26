Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west
The U.S. National Hurricane Center released this image of Tropical Storm Dorian stating it could strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday.
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 6:37AM EDT
MIAMI -- Forecasters said Tropical Storm Dorian was gathering strength Monday while approaching islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and could strike Puerto Rico and its neighbours as a minimal hurricane on Tuesday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.
As of 5 a.m. EDT Monday, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centred about 225 miles (365 kilometres) east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph (85 kph).