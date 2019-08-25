Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west
The U.S. National Hurricane Center released this image of Tropical Storm Dorian stating it could strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday.
MIAMI -- Forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has strengthened as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, Dorian's centre was located about 605 kilometres east-southeast of Barbados and was moving westward at 23 kph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 kph.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and its dependencies, as well as for Martinique.
Forecasters say Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian's progress.
