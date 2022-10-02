Trio dies when plane hits Minnesota home; 2 in house and cat unhurt

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Yellow crime tape blocks off an area in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bolsonaro, Lula head to runoff vote after polarizing Brazil election

Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office..

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

    A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honour of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social