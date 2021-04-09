Advertisement
Tributes pour in after Prince Philip's death: Queen's statement expresses 'deep sorrow'
TORONTO -- Members of the Royal Family, current and former world leaders, and celebrities offered condolences following the death of Prince Philip, noting his military and community service and his nearly seven decades as husband and royal consort to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen announced her husband’s death with ‘deep sorrow’ in a statement from Buckingham Palace. Known by his title, Duke of Edinburgh, the 99-year-old died peacefully at Windsor Castle just outside of London Friday morning.
Prince Harry, the duke’s grandson, and his wife Meghan also paid tribute to him on the website for their foundation, Archewell. The site’s homepage simply reads: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh…Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”
In tributes posted on social media, Prince Philip was remembered for his ‘distinguished career’ and devotion to various causes.