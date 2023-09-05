Trial starts in Sweden of 2 oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan

Ian Lundin, former chairman of Lundin Oil, speaks to journalists in the Stockholm district court in Stockholm, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP) Ian Lundin, former chairman of Lundin Oil, speaks to journalists in the Stockholm district court in Stockholm, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social