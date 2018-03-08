Trial starts in case of Danish inventor accused of killing journalist aboard submarine
The submarine UC3 Nautilus of Danish inventor Peter Madsen in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Dorothee Thiesing)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 3:27AM EST
COPENHAGEN - Danish inventor Peter Madsen stands accused of tying up and torturing Swedish reporter Kim Wall before he either cut her throat or strangled her during a trip on his private submarine in August.
Madsen, 47, whose trial starts Thursday in Copenhagen, is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse for the way he disposed of Wall's body.
Madsen has denied murder. His defence lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, told TV2 Thursday that he maintains she died accidentally inside the submarine. He has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.
The prosecution claims Wall's murder was premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.
The trial at Copenhagen's City Court ends April. 25.
