World

    • Trial starts in Amsterdam for 9 suspects in the 2021 slaying of a Dutch investigative journalist

    Masked and armed Dutch police guard a transport of some of the suspects who arrived at the high security court building where the trial opened in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, for suspects in the slaying of campaigning Dutch journalist Peter R. De Vries. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Masked and armed Dutch police guard a transport of some of the suspects who arrived at the high security court building where the trial opened in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, for suspects in the slaying of campaigning Dutch journalist Peter R. De Vries. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    Share
    AMSTERDAM -

    A long-delayed trial opened Tuesday of nine men accused of involvement in the fatal 2021 shooting on a downtown Amsterdam street of prominent Dutch investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries.

     Among the suspects is Delano G., who is accused of gunning down De Vries in broad daylight on July 6, 2021. Under Dutch privacy law, suspects are identified only by their first name and the first initial of their family name.

    De Vries, a popular reporter and television presenter, died nine days later of his injuries, at age 64.

    The brazen slaying sent shock waves through the Netherlands and triggered an outpouring of grief. Dutch King Willem-Alexander called it "an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law."

    De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an "oiled killing machine." Verdicts are expected next month in that case.

    The trial opened in a packed, heavily guarded courtroom on the edge of Amsterdam, with armed police in body armour and ski masks patrolling the streets outside as cars carrying the suspects swept into the court's underground parking lot.

    Some of the defendants denied any involvement in the assassination while others said they were asserting their right to remain silent.

    The alleged shooter was arrested less than an hour after the attack, along with a Polish national identified as Kamil E. who was the alleged getaway driver. Prosecutors told judges at Amsterdam District Court that the weapon used to shoot De Vries was found in their car.

    The two suspects went on trial in 2022 and prosecutors demanded life sentences. However, the court never delivered verdicts in the trial because prosecutors introduced new evidence late in the case, following a string of arrests.

    The pair are now on trial along with seven other suspects arrested in the weeks and months after the slaying, all accused of involvement in organizing the hit on De Vries.

    The trial is scheduled to run until the end of February. Verdicts will likely be announced weeks later.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits, the federal government announces it will not appeal a court ruling affecting "lost Canadians" and acclaimed Canadian director Norman Jewison is dead at 97. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News