Trial of man charged in kidnap of British model nears close
Lukasz Pawel Herba sits in a Milan courtroom, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 3:16AM EDT
MILAN - The trial of a Polish man charged with the kidnapping of a British model for ransom is reaching its close.
Prosecutors and defence are making their final arguments Monday in the sensational case that raised the spectre of auctions of young women on encrypted websites. A verdict could come later in the day.
Prosecutors say British model Chloe Ayling was drugged and kidnapped when she showed up at a Milan address for a modeling job, then held for six days at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Piedmont region before being released at the British consulate in Milan.
Defendant Lukasz Herba, 30, claims Ayling agreed to the scheme to boost her career. In court testimony, Herba said he invented a group he presented as behind deep-web auctions of women.
