Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON -

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to co-operate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Bannon is charged in Washington's federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony.

Bannon is one of the most prominent of former U.S. President Donald Trump's allies to refuse to testify before the committee. A conviction on each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.