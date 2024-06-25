World

    • Trial begins in Ecuador over murder of presidential candidate Villavicencio

    The remains of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio arrive to Camposanto Monteolivo cemetery for burial in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 11, 2023, after the 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega, File) The remains of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio arrive to Camposanto Monteolivo cemetery for burial in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 11, 2023, after the 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega, File)
    Share
    QUITO, Ecuador -

    Ecuador’s highest court put five suspects on trial Tuesday for last year’s murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, as his relatives protested outside to demand a swift and hefty sentence.

    Prosecutors at the National Court of Justice accuse Carlos Angulo, a leader of drug trafficking gang Los Lobos, of coordinating the crime. Laura Castillo, an alleged associate of Los Lobos, is accused of obtaining vehicles, weapons and money for the hit men who killed the candidate.

    They could face prison sentences of 22 to 26 years.

    Villavicencio, 59, was killed by gunmen on motorcycles on Aug. 9 as he left a school in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, where he held a campaign rally.

    The former journalist had produced groundbreaking investigations on government corruption in Ecuador and had promised to confront gangs and their links to politicians if he won last year’s election.

    Villavicencio was one of eight candidates and had been polling in the middle of the pack when he was murdered.

    His killing marked a low point in Ecuador’s fight against crime, and highlighted the growing influence of gangs that use the nation’s ports on the Pacific Ocean to ship cocaine to Mexico and Europe.

    Prosecutors have said they were still searching for others who planned the killing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Judge partially lifts Trump hush money gag order

    A New York judge partially lifted a gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday following the Republican presidential candidate's conviction on criminal charges stemming from an effort to influence the 2016 election by buying a porn star's silence.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News