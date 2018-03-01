

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

The trial is slated to begin Thursday for Yoselyn Ortega.

She's accused of killing 2-year-old Leo Krim and 6-year-old Lucia Krim in October 2012.

Ortega has pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer is expected to argue that she's not responsible for the crime because she was too mentally ill to understand what she was doing.

The motive remains unclear and prosecutors say it may never be known.

The children's mother discovered their bodies in the apartment. She's expected to testify.

The killings touched a nerve in the city where thousands of parents rely on nannies to keep their children safe.