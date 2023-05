Travellers to U.K. face long waits amid systems problem affecting electronic gates

LONDON -

The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working late Friday, leading to hours-long waits for travellers entering the U.K. at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

Travellers posted photos of long lines at airports around the country as all incoming passengers were forced to use manned passport desks, instead of the automatic gates equipped with electronic passport scanners.

The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, said it was working to correct the problem.

"We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the U.K." the Home Office said. "We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption for travellers."