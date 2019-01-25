

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians heading south are starting to feel the effects of the government shutdown, as flights are being delayed or cancelled because of staffing issues at U.S. airports.

New York’s LaGuardia and New Jersey’s Newark International airports have both reported significant flight delays believed to be a result of the federal government shutdown affecting the United States.

At Pearson airport in Toronto, at least 12 flights to the U.S by Air Canada, American, West Jet, and Delta were delayed by noon Friday, and another 7 cancelled.

The situation is similar in Montreal, where 10 flights, primarily those heading to LaGuardia, were delayed.

“This is exactly what AFA and other aviation unions have been warning would happen,” the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement released Friday.

“The aviation system depends on the safety professionals who make it run,”

Now the longest in U.S. history, the 35-day U.S. federal government partial shutdown has left thousands of air traffic controllers, transportation security officers, safety inspectors, air marshals, and other essential workers on the job without pay for more than a month.

“We’re still showing up, we’re doing the best we can,” air traffic controller John Murdock told CTV News Channel. “We’re holding up our end of the bargain.”

But not all workers have been as resolute, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming in a statement that they’re experiencing a “slight increase” in sick leave at two key facilities in Florida and Washington D.C.

The organization says that they’re working to mitigate the impact by rerouting traffic and increasing the space between aircrafts as necessary.

Despite the measures, many aviation officials are saying that that the shutdown could have dangerous consequences.

“We are less safe today,” Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said at a press conference on Thursday.

Rather than pinpointing specific risks, officials appear to be issuing the more general warning that the lengthy shutdown is pushing an already strained system to its limits.

“In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break,” the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association, and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a joint release. “It is unprecedented.”

Staffing for air controllers is already at a 30-year low, according to the union, with many facilities seeing staff work 10-hour days and 6-day workweeks.

This problem is compounded by the fact that many controllers, like Murdock, have had to resort to picking up second, low-paying jobs to make ends meet.

Even worse, the union says that many workers have taken to sleeping in their cars between shifts because they can’t afford the gas to return home.

“They are fatigued, worried, and distracted – but they won’t risk our safety.” The AFA-CWA said.

Murdock agrees, saying that he believes that passengers should still travel with full confidence.

“Air traffic controllers here in the United States aren’t going to jeopardize anybody’s safety,” Murdock said. “So if we have to slow things down and things take a little longer, that’s what we’re going to do.”