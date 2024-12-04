Transgender rights case lands at U.S. Supreme Court amid debate over ban on medical treatments for minors
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in just its second major transgender rights case, which is a challenge to a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.
The justices' decision, not expected for several months, could affect similar laws enacted by another 25 states and a range of other efforts to regulate the lives of transgender people, including which sports competitions they can join and which bathrooms they can use.
The case is coming before a conservative-dominated court after a presidential election in which Donald Trump and his allies promised to roll back protections for transgender people.
There were dueling rallies outside the court in the hours before the arguments. Speeches and music filled the air on the sidewalk below the court’s marble steps. Advocates of the ban bore signs like “Champion God’s Design” and “Kids Health Matters,” while the other side proclaimed “Fight like a Mother for Trans Rights” and “Freedom to be Ourselves."
Four years ago, the court ruled in favor of Aimee Stephens, who was fired by a Michigan funeral home after she informed its owner that she was a transgender woman. The court held that transgender people, as well as gay and lesbian people, are protected by a landmark federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in the workplace.
The Biden administration and the families and health care providers who challenged the Tennessee law are urging the justices to apply the same sort of analysis that the majority, made up of liberal and conservative justices, embraced in the case four years ago when it found that “sex plays an unmistakable role” in employers' decisions to punish transgender people for traits and behavior they otherwise tolerate.
The issue in the Tennessee case is whether the law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, which requires the government to treat similarly situated people the same.
Tennessee's law bans puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender minors, but not “across the board,” lawyers for the families wrote in their U.S. Supreme Court brief. The lead lawyer, Chase Strangio of the American Civil Liberties Union, is the first openly transgender person to argue in front of the justices.
The administration argues there is no way to determine whether “treatments must be withheld from any particular minor” without considering the minor's sex.
“That is sex discrimination,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in her main court filing.
The state acknowledges that the same treatments that are banned for transgender minors can be prescribed for other reasons. But it rejects the claim that it is discriminating on the basis of sex. Instead, it says lawmakers acted to protect minors from the risks of “life-altering gender-transition procedures.”
The law “draws a line between minors seeking drugs for gender transition and minors seeking drugs for other medical purposes. And boys and girls fall on both sides of that line,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti wrote in the state's Supreme Court brief.
While the challengers invoke the 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County for support, Tennessee relies on the court's precedent-shattering Dobbs decision in 2022 that ended nationwide protections for abortion and returned the issue to the states.
The two sides battled in their legal filings over the appropriate level of scrutiny the court should apply. It's more than an academic exercise.
The lowest level is known as rational basis review and almost every law looked at that way is ultimately upheld. Indeed, the federal appeals court in Cincinnati that allowed the Tennessee law to be enforced held that lawmakers acted rationally to regulate medical procedures, well within their authority.
The appeals court reversed a trial court that employed a higher level of review, heightened scrutiny, that applies in cases of sex discrimination. Under this more searching examination, the state must identify an important objective and show that the law helps accomplish it.
If the justices opt for heightened scrutiny, they could return the case to the appeals court to apply it.
Gender-affirming care for youth is supported by every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association.
But Tennessee is pointing to health authorities in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Kingdom that found that the medical treatments "pose significant risks with unproven benefits.”
None of those countries has adopted a ban similar to the one in Tennessee and individuals can still obtain treatment, Prelogar wrote in response.
The Williams family of Nashville, Tennessee, are among those challenging the state law. Brian Williams said that as a result of puberty blockers and hormone treatments, his transgender daughter, L.W., is a “16-year-old planning for her future, making her own music and looking at colleges.”
But because of Tennessee's ban, she has to travel to another state to receive the health care that “we and her doctors know is right for her.”
Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Gunman at large after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in apparent targeted attack, law enforcement official says
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning in an apparent targeted attack as he was about to attend the company's annual investor conference, a law enforcement official tells CNN. The gunman remains on the loose.
2 Quebec men top BOLO program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Sweden and Finland want citizens to be prepared for war. Should Canada do the same?
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year, nearby Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland are preparing their citizens to survive during a military conflict. Should Canada be doing the same?
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
Dollarama buys land for Calgary warehouse, targets 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034
A new Dollarama distribution centre and a lot more of the chain's stores are headed for Canada over the next decade.
VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop
Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.
These are Canada's favourite musicians, according to Spotify Wrapped 2024
One particular artist dominated the charts in Canada, and country music exploded in popularity this year, according to Spotify.
Canada
-
VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop
Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.
-
2 Quebec men top BOLO program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Quebec man gets prison sentence after smuggling fake permanent residence cards, licences
A Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after smuggling more than 1,000 forged documents into the country, including Canadian permanent resident cards and driver's licences.
-
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
-
Saskatchewan introduces legislative amendment to keep carbon levy off home heating
Saskatchewan introduced a promised legislative amendment Tuesday that would continue to see residents no longer pay federal carbon levies for home heating.
World
-
Trump considers DeSantis for the Pentagon with Hegseth under pressure over allegations: AP sources
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's Pentagon pick, was fighting to hold on to his cabinet nomination amid growing questions Wednesday about his personal conduct as the president-elect's team considers alternatives, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Gunman at large after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in apparent targeted attack, law enforcement official says
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning in an apparent targeted attack as he was about to attend the company's annual investor conference, a law enforcement official tells CNN. The gunman remains on the loose.
-
South Korean President Yoon's martial law declaration raises questions over his political future
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning martial law declaration lasted just hours, but experts say it raised serious questions about his ability to govern for the remaining 2 1/2 years of his term and whether he will abide by democratic principles.
-
Police quiz U.K. nurse convicted of killing 7 babies over more infant deaths
British detectives questioned nurse Lucy Letby, who is serving life in prison for killing seven babies, over the deaths of several more infants.
-
Transgender rights case lands at U.S. Supreme Court amid debate over ban on medical treatments for minors
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in just its second major transgender rights case, which is a challenge to a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.
-
No-confidence vote could topple the French government for the first time since 1962
France’s far-right and left-wing forces are expected to join together Wednesday to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes. If the motion succeeds, it would mark the first time a French government has been toppled this way in more than 60 years.
Politics
-
Poilievre offers two hours of House time Monday for Freeland to present fall economic statement
In absence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister confirming a date to present a fall economic statement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is offering to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to 'tell us how much she's lost control of the nation's finances.'
-
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. insists it's a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Justice Minister Arif Virani says controversial online harms bill to be split in two
Justice Minister Arif Virani says the Liberal government will split up its contentious online harms bill, putting a priority on passing measures to fight child sex predators.
Health
-
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella risks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on whole cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination, a Tuesday release from the agency reads.
-
A California art teacher died from rabies after an encounter with a bat in her classroom
A California art teacher died from rabies November 22, about a month after apparently being infected by a bat she found in her classroom.
-
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Sci-Tech
-
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
-
Meta says generative AI had muted impact on global elections this year
Despite widespread concern that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the globe this year, the technology had limited impact across Meta Platforms' META.O apps, the tech company said on Tuesday.
-
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
Entertainment
-
Meet some of Taylor Swift's biggest fans, counting down to Vancouver shows
They're united by a devotion to all things Taylor Swift. Meet the superfans heading for Vancouver for the final three shows of the singer's Eras Tour.
-
These are Canada's favourite musicians, according to Spotify Wrapped 2024
One particular artist dominated the charts in Canada, and country music exploded in popularity this year, according to Spotify.
-
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
Business
-
Dollarama buys land for Calgary warehouse, targets 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034
A new Dollarama distribution centre and a lot more of the chain's stores are headed for Canada over the next decade.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
-
Non-alcoholic beer sales in Ontario up 69 per cent in 2024: LCBO
The LCBO has released its 2024 sales highlights and one type of product saw 'standout' growth last year, despite containing little to no alcohol at all.
Lifestyle
-
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
-
A list of mispronounced words provides a retrospective of 2024, from Kamala to Chappell
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and breakout pop star Chappell Roan were among the year's most talked-about people. Their names were also among the most mispronounced.
-
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
Sports
-
Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London as the sport has an international moment
London's Royal Albert Hall, the gilded concert venue known for an annual 'Rule Britannia' singalong, is preparing to host a different kind of spectacle: Sumo wrestling.
-
Flames re-establish winning ways at home in an emotional Gaudreau tribute game
An emotional and symbolic game now behind them on the NHL calendar, the Calgary Flames want to continue the kind of play at the Saddledome that once had them flirting with the division lead.
-
B.C. Lions name former quarterback Buck Pierce as head coach
The B.C. Lions have named Buck Pierce as their new head coach.
Autos
-
Auto sales in November up 8.8 per cent: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says November auto sales were the best for the month since record-breaking sales in 2017.
-
Jaguar reveals first concept car after controversial rebrand
British luxury automaker Jaguar has revealed its Type 00 concept car, the first glimpse of a new electric vehicle following a controversial rebrand that has divided opinion.
-
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
Local Spotlight
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
Vancouver
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
Bait package initiative ramped up in New Westminster ahead of the festive season
Thieves in New Westminster, B.C., are being warned to stay clear of people’s porches this Christmas, or they might end up with more than they bargained for.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city.
-
YRP release surveillance video of Markham shooting as they seek suspect
New video released by York Regional Police shows the moment a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on a man in Markham before driving away.
-
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
Calgary
-
Dollarama buys land for Calgary warehouse, targets 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034
A new Dollarama distribution centre and a lot more of the chain's stores are headed for Canada over the next decade.
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Edgemont School closed due to flooding
There will be no classes again for students at Edgemont School in northwest Calgary.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Walking pneumonia cases spike in Ottawa area, putting strain on hospitals
The number of pneumonia cases is rising across Ottawa and the surrounding area, happening much earlier than usual this year. Health officials say the surge is putting more pressure on local hospitals.
-
Man dead, woman injured following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa South
A serious collision that happened in Ottawa South Tuesday night has left one man dead, and a woman in stable condition, according to The Ottawa Police Service.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec men top BOLO program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres
Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Edmonton
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and chilly, but only for today
We're back to sunshine and back above 0 C in Edmonton Thursday as temperatures climb for the end of the week. But...we're into some colder air and snow for most of today.
-
Adin Hill sharp as Golden Knights blank Oilers 1-0
Adin Hill stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Atlantic
-
Additional weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday storm
Additional weather alerts are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as an early December storm approaches the Maritimes.
-
People still sheltering at de-designated Halifax encampment told to leave
More than a month after the University Avenue green space in Halifax was de-designated as an encampment site, people are still sheltering in the area.
-
P.E.I. ferry back in service; Digby-Saint John ferry to return to service Thursday
One P.E.I. ferry is back in service earlier than expected while the Digby-Saint John ferry needs two more days for scheduled maintenance.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans being warned of snow squalls, blowing snow
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to be prepared for blowing snow and snow squalls on Wednesday.
-
'Terrified and outraged': Winnipeg English language school to close following federal funding cuts
A school for English language learners in Winnipeg will be shutting its doors for good.
-
Winter weather, dangerous road conditions causing school closures in Manitoba
Snowy weather and hazardous road conditions have forced some school closures and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Wednesday.
Regina
-
No one injured after fire at Dewdney Ave business
Regina fire crews responded to a Dewdney Avenue business late Tuesday night after reports of a blaze.
-
City of Weyburn working to keep leisure centre and sports arena in operation
The City of Weyburn is working to come up with solutions as more issues surrounding their leisure centres come up.
-
Sask. pottery shop owner says passing lanes project will harm her business
A small business owner near Dafoe, Sask. is worried about the future of her shop in the face of a proposed passing lane project on Highway 16.
Kitchener
-
Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.
-
Blowing snow could cause problems for drivers Wednesday
More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and it could reduce visibility on the roads.
-
Police looking for missing pregnant woman known to visit downtown Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to find a missing pregnant woman.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
-
Saskatoon councillor appointed CEO of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) has appointed Troy Davies as its new chief executive officer.
Northern Ontario
-
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
-
2 Quebec men top BOLO program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
Sudbury volunteer firefighters union say no warning given on fire hall merger
As part of this year's budget deliberations, city council in Greater Sudbury voted to merge several fire stations, but the news is not sitting well with the union representing volunteer firefighters.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital, cats rescued from London house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street around 9:15 a.m.
-
Snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory in effect
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday.
-
Sarnia police caution that propane is a target for thieves following break and enter
On December 3 at around 2:00 a.m., the homeowner confronted a 44-year-old man trying to break into his garage in the 400 block of Nelson Street.
Barrie
-
Huntsville and Lake of Bays Twp. ready for snow squalls
As crews work to clear snow from Gravenhurst's streets, Huntsville prepares to take the next hit.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Buckhorn man faces nearly a dozen charges after dodging police
Collingwood police charge man after he flees routine traffic stop.
Windsor
-
34-year-old Chatham woman dies after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old woman has died after a crash in Ridgetown.
-
Windsor police employee facing new fraud charges
The former fleet manager for the Windsor Police Service is facing seven charges on allegations of fraud.
-
Non-alcoholic beer sales in Ontario up 69 per cent in 2024: LCBO
The LCBO has released its 2024 sales highlights and one type of product saw 'standout' growth last year, despite containing little to no alcohol at all.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge charities worry Canada Post strike is impacting donations
The Canada Post strike has come at a difficult time of year for most Canadians, but for Lethbridge charities it's the worst-case scenario.
-
Residents debate Grassy Mountain coal mining project applications at public hearing
Residents in favour and against coal mining in the Eastern Slopes had the chance to have their voices heard as a public hearing for three applications by Northback got underway in Pincher Creek Tuesday.
-
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
-
School buses cancelled across the north
School buses across the north are cancelled Wednesday due to poor road conditions and snow squall warnings.
N.L.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.