Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

Sue Gibson, left, of Jefferson City, and Jay Castilow, of Columbia, hold signs along with others outside the Missouri Supreme Court building while protesting the execution of Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. McLaughlin was convicted of killing Beverly Guenther in 2003. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) Sue Gibson, left, of Jefferson City, and Jay Castilow, of Columbia, hold signs along with others outside the Missouri Supreme Court building while protesting the execution of Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. McLaughlin was convicted of killing Beverly Guenther in 2003. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social