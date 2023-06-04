Transgender adults in Florida 'blindsided' that new law also limits their access to health care

Lucas and Eli show their GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to leave the state for Minnesota as they sit at their home in Casselberry, Fla. May 29, 2023. The Associated Press is not using Eli’s and Lucas’ last names because they fear reprisal. Lucas is no longer able to access gender affirming care through his provider due to recent legislation in Florida that prevents nurse practitioners from providing care. (AP Photo/Laura Bargfeld) Lucas and Eli show their GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to leave the state for Minnesota as they sit at their home in Casselberry, Fla. May 29, 2023. The Associated Press is not using Eli’s and Lucas’ last names because they fear reprisal. Lucas is no longer able to access gender affirming care through his provider due to recent legislation in Florida that prevents nurse practitioners from providing care. (AP Photo/Laura Bargfeld)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social