Train derailment near The Hague kills 1, injures several

A partially derailed train, in Voorschoten, near The Hague, on April 4, 2023. (Peter Dejong / AP) A partially derailed train, in Voorschoten, near The Hague, on April 4, 2023. (Peter Dejong / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.

Canada

World

  • Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

    As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.

    Cheyenne Harris yells with other demonstrators at the March for Our Lives anti gun protest outside the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

  • Russia rejects U.S. claims its UN council presidency is a joke

    Russia's UN ambassador on Monday dismissed U.S. and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool's joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the UN Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine.

  • Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social