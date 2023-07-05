Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children, police say

A tourist passes a South African flag hanging on a fence along a busy sidewalk, July 4, 2010, in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) A tourist passes a South African flag hanging on a fence along a busy sidewalk, July 4, 2010, in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social