It’s an impressive snowy sight to behold in the middle of spring.

The Toyoma Prefecture in central Japan gets the heaviest snowfall in the entire country.

It’s also the starting point of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a 90-kilometer sightseeing course that stretches through the northern Japan Alps.

Tourists flock to the mountainous region by the thousands every year to see the route’s biggest attraction: the Snow Wall Walk.

Snowplow machines spend months digging out a corridor in the deep snow, resulting in white walls that tower as high as 16 metres over the road.

"We don't have things like this. We do have snow in Australia, but not a wall like this,” said one woman visiting from Australia.

The wall is nicknamed the "Roof of Japan" and sits at an elevation of 2,400 metres.

Visitors from all over the world flock to the area each year to take in the unique sight and other dynamic natural scenes along the route, like crater lakes and 1,000-year-old trees.

Travellers can use different modes of public transportation to traverse the route, including electric buses, cable cars, ropeways and trains.

The entire alpine route can take more than six hours to cross, depending on weather conditions.

It is typically open from mid-April to November.