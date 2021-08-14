NEW YORK -- A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.

The bus landed on its side in the grass around 12:40 p.m. along the highway's westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 40 kilometres west of Syracuse.

Some 57 people were aboard, and all were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious, state police said.

It's unclear why the bus veered off the road, troopers said in a news release. Police photos showed papers and other items strewn around the white bus as it rested on the road shoulder.

The bus was headed to Niagara Falls from Poughkeepsie, in the Hudson Valley. Juan Gil-Urrego told WSYR-TV that his mother, Ximena Urrego, arranged the trip, one of many she has planned to various destinations as affordable excursions for residents. The bus left around 6 a.m. on one of the last trips Urrego had organized for the summer, he said.

State Police are investigating a serious injury rollover crash involving a tour bus on I-90 WB, in the town of Brutus, Cayuga County. The right lane remains closed just west of exit 40 (Weedsport), causing traffic delays of approximately 8 miles. pic.twitter.com/6EUICCHr0c — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 14, 2021

A few children were aboard, one possibly just a month old, Gil-Urrego said.

His mother was taken to a hospital with glass in her eye and needing back surgery, her son said, but he was just relieved she had survived.

"It's a miracle," especially since another relative survived a bus crash in the past, he said. "This time around, it hits me twice as hard to know that it happened to both of them already, and both of them made it."

Auburn Community Hospital received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Upstate is the area's top-level trauma centre, a hospital especially equipped to handle serious injuries.

Upstate received 25 patients in all, spokesperson Darryl Geddes said. He couldn't immediately provide information on their conditions.

It wasn't immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus, or what caused the crash.

One westbound lane was closed until early evening, and traffic was backed up for miles, the state police said.