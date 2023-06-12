Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in cave near Niagara Falls, New York
A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.
Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 32 kilometres northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.
"Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area," police said in a press release.
Video footage from the scene outside the Lockport Cave office showed one person talking as she was loaded onto an ambulance. Others wrapped in white towels were being escorted to a bus as a steady rain fell.
Additional information was not immediately available.
The tunnel was blasted out in the 19th century to transport extra water from the Erie Canal to power nearby businesses.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in cave near Niagara Falls, New York
A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
N.S. government must help communities prepare for more wildfires: climate experts
Climate and forestry researchers say Nova Scotia must act swiftly to prepare for future wildfires in the province's increasingly vulnerable forests.
'Big joy': How a mother and son are making hiking more accessible, one trail at a time
A mother and son duo created a group called the Wheelchair Hikers & Supporters Ontario, with the goal of making hiking more accessible for wheelchair users with a love for exploring the trails.
From GPS-guided bombs to electronic warfare, Russia improves its weaponry in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops are probing Russian defences as spring gives way to a second summer of fighting, and Kyiv's forces are facing an enemy that has made mistakes and suffered setbacks in the 15-month-old war. But analysts say Moscow also has learned from those blunders and improved its weapons and skills.
Canada
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
2 new evacuation orders issued as winds fan Donnie Creek wildfire in northeastern B.C.
Gusty winds have kicked up the activity of a huge wildfire in northeastern British Columbia, forcing evacuation orders for another 14 remote properties outside Fort Nelson.
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.
-
Nearly 350 firefighters from the EU will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
N.S. government must help communities prepare for more wildfires: climate experts
Climate and forestry researchers say Nova Scotia must act swiftly to prepare for future wildfires in the province's increasingly vulnerable forests.
World
-
11-year-old British girl shot dead in France over apparent land dispute
An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead in Saint-Herbot, a hamlet in Brittany, western France, on Saturday, according to the local prosecutor.
-
Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in cave near Niagara Falls, New York
A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.
-
Nuclear states modernize their weapons, Chinese arsenal is growing: watchdog
The nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
-
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
-
South Africa's ruling party expels former top official accused of corruption
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party expelled its former secretary-general on Monday for misconduct and other breaches of party rules while he also faces charges of corruption in a criminal case.
-
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire's cause
State and federal investigators were trying to find out Monday why a tanker fire collapsed a section of the East Coast's main north-south highway, throwing hundreds of thousands of morning commutes into chaos and disrupting commerce for untold numbers of businesses.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Health
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline fight back against tabloid reports
Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are speaking out against tabloid reports they say are untrue.
-
Kelis has no interest in addressing that Bill Murray dating speculation
Kelis can’t be bothered with speculation about her dating life. Speculation the “Milkshake” singer and actor Bill Murray are romantically linked began with a report on Thursday from the US Sun, which spurred confusion online and set Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the unlikely potential couple.
-
Inside the Tony Awards: No script, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history
The Tony Awards ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday night. The event was scriptless, to honour a compromise with striking writers, but chock full of high-spirited Broadway performances drawing raucous cheers from an audience clearly thrilled to be there at all.
Business
-
Glencore makes offer for the steelmaking coal business of Teck Resources
Swiss company Glencore it has made an offer to buy the steelmaking coal business of Teck Resources Ltd.
-
Goldman Sachs cuts oil price forecast by almost 10 per cent
Goldman Sachs has slashed its forecast for oil prices by nearly 10 per cent, citing weak demand in China and a glut of supply from sanctioned countries, including Russia.
-
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, deceased financier charged with sex trafficking
JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Lifestyle
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
'Big joy': How a mother and son are making hiking more accessible, one trail at a time
A mother and son duo created a group called the Wheelchair Hikers & Supporters Ontario, with the goal of making hiking more accessible for wheelchair users with a love for exploring the trails.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sports
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
-
Nick Taylor's victory at RBC Canadian Open 'monumental' on multiple levels
Nick Taylor tossed his putter having realized what he had accomplished. That moment on Sunday was followed by thunderous cheers and jumping from the fans at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which coincided with the reaction from fans at home across Canada, including some of Taylor's family.
-
Calgary Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
Autos
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
-
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."