Total solar eclipse seen across the globe

The path of totality will stretchfrom Mexico, through Texas and all the way up to Gander, Newfoundland. 

Large crowds of eclipse-watchers havegathered across Ontario and Atlantic Canadaon this once in a generation event,as schools either closed or ended early so students could witness the eclipse. 

According to astronomer Veronika Dornan of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., the event would feel like a "multi-sensory"event as both the light and even temperature would change as the sun isblocked out by the moon.

Astronomy professor Paul Delany also explained how the "the sun will be literally extinguished" during the celestial event and that it would even affect some wildlife.

Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.

