Tornadoes, hail and hurricane-force winds tear through west Texas, killing 4 people in small town

In this image made from video provided by KAMC/KLBK, people stand near debris in Matador, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following storms went through the area. A line of severe storms produced multiple tornadoes Wednesday evening on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing multiple people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador. (KAMC/KLBK via AP) In this image made from video provided by KAMC/KLBK, people stand near debris in Matador, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following storms went through the area. A line of severe storms produced multiple tornadoes Wednesday evening on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing multiple people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador. (KAMC/KLBK via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social