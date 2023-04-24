Torchlight march marks mass deaths of Armenians
About 10,000 people bearing torches on Sunday night marched through Armenia's capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.
The march from a central square to a sprawling memorial complex began with activists burning the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have spiraled in recent months since the blockage of the road leading to the ethnic Aremenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.
Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.
Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide.
While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire's collapse.
Armenia on Monday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915.
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday it has 'agreed to part ways' with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
Canada proposes tighter consumer rules for airline passengers
Airlines in Canada would need to set up internal plans to deal with travel claims from disgruntled passengers and face greater pressure to compensate those impacted by flight disruptions under proposals included in the country's budget legislation, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
'You want to get angry': Manitoba man in critical condition after overdose on tainted drugs in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
Ottawa looks to allies to possibly evacuate Canadians stuck in Sudan
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is working with 'like-minded countries' to help citizens who remain in Sudan flee the country as an armed conflict there escalates.
Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
