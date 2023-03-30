Top UN court to rule in Iran-U.S. dispute over frozen assets

In this Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018, image the delegations of the U.S., front left, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, front right, rise as judges, rear, enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherland. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) In this Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018, image the delegations of the U.S., front left, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, front right, rise as judges, rear, enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherland. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social