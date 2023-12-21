Top U.S. officials to visit Mexico for border talks as immigration negotiations with Congress continue
A delegation of top U.S. officials is expected to visit Mexico soon as negotiations over how to enforce immigration rules at the two countries' shared border continue on Capitol Hill.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers are debating border policy changes as part of a larger conversation over U.S. assistance for Ukraine and Israel, which are top foreign policy priorities for the White House.
The upcoming visit to Mexico comes amid controversy over the closure of two rail crossings in Texas earlier this week. U.S. officials said the personnel needed to be redeployed to handle high numbers of migrants illegally crossing the border. Mexican businesses warn that the closings are hampering trade.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday and agreed that additional border enforcement was needed so the crossings can be reopened, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.
Kirby said Biden asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall to travel to Mexico in the coming days to meet with Lopez Obrador and his team to discuss further actions that can be taken to address the challenge.
A U.S. official said the trip would likely happen the Wednesday after Christmas. It was originally tentatively scheduled for this Saturday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss planning.
"Their visit will really be about getting at the migratory flows and talking to President Lopez Obrador and his team about what more we can do together," Kirby said at a White House briefing.
Mexican companies are so eager for the border crossings to reopen that the leader of the Industrial Chamber of Commerce wrote on his social media accounts late Wednesday that a deal had been brokered to get them reopened. A U.S. Embassy spokesman quickly denied that, saying they remained closed.
The Mexican Employers' Association described the closure of rail crossings into Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, as a "failure of migration policy." The organization said the situation was causing losses of $100 million per day in delayed shipments.
Mexico receives much of the corn and soy products it needs to feed livestock by rail from the United States. Auto parts and automobiles also frequently are shipped by rail in Mexico.
"We energetically but respectfully call on the governments of Mexico and the United States to address the migration crisis which is affecting the flow of goods, given that this measure only damages the economies of both nations," the association wrote in a statement.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday the decision was made "in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody."
But is also appeared the U.S. government wants Mexico to crack down on migrants riding railcars to the U.S. border.
In the Sunday statement, the CBP wrote that "after observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities."
Migrants often ride freight trains through Mexico, hopping off just before entering the U.S.
Elsewhere, the Lukeville, Arizona, border crossing is closed, as is a pedestrian entry in San Diego, so that more officials can be assigned to the migrant influx. Illegal crossings at the U.S. southwestern border topped 10,000 some days in December, an abnormally high level.
------
Stevenson reported from Mexico City. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
Pornhub owner to pay $1.8M to U.S. after reaching deal with prosecutors over sex-trafficking allegation
The Montreal company that owns the world's largest pornography site has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to the United States after reaching a deal with prosecutors over a money laundering charge.
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
Canada
-
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
-
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
-
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
-
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
-
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
World
-
Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
-
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
-
Top U.S. officials to visit Mexico for border talks as immigration negotiations with Congress continue
A delegation of top U.S. officials is expected to visit Mexico soon as negotiations over how to enforce immigration rules at the two countries' shared border continue on Capitol Hill.
-
Judge: DeSantis spread false information while pushing trans health care ban, restrictions
A federal judge hearing a challenge to a transgender health care ban for minors and restrictions for adults noted Thursday that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly spread false information about doctors mutilating children's genitals even though there's been no such documented cases.
-
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn't breathe
A jury cleared three Washington state police officers of all criminal charges Thursday in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face-down on a Tacoma sidewalk as he pleaded for breath.
-
Norwegian cruise ship loses navigation ability due to power failure during storm
The Norwegian cruise ship Maud lost maneuverability due to a power failure late on Thursday during a storm in the North Sea as it was sailing from Norway to England, the Danish Joint Operations Centre said.
Politics
-
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberal government is insisting that Hamas must surrender to Israel, after the armed militant group praised Canada for being one of the countries calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
-
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
-
St. Paul's Church unveils rare childhood recordings of Gordon Lightfoot singing Christmas carol
Parishioners at St. Paul's Church in Orillia, Ont. will be treated to rare audio recordings thought to be forever lost of Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot singing a Christmas carol as a child.
Business
-
Pornhub owner to pay $1.8M to U.S. after reaching deal with prosecutors over sex-trafficking allegation
The Montreal company that owns the world's largest pornography site has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to the United States after reaching a deal with prosecutors over a money laundering charge.
-
Wayfair CEO: Employees need to work longer hours
Wayfair’s CEO has an end-of-year message for employees of the online furniture company: Don’t shy away from doing more work and blending your work with your life.
-
Transportation agency penalizes Air Canada for violating disabilities regulations
The Canadian Transportation Agency says it's issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada for violating the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations.
Lifestyle
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
-
Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who may be cutting back on Christmas festivities this year for various reasons such as costs and morale.
-
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
Sports
-
Ja Morant back in Memphis, where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats
Two-time All-Star Ja Morant had a chance Thursday night to try to top a 'perfect ending.' The Memphis Grizzlies' dazzling point guard played his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns.
-
Wilder and Joshua jostle for position as heavyweight scene simmers before Fury-Usyk unification bout
While Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk continue preparations for a Feb. 17 unification bout in Saudi Arabia that will determine the division's first undisputed champion this century, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are in the kingdom this weekend and fighting simply to stay relevant.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.