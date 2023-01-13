Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social