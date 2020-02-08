Top 3 parties in dead heat after Irish parliament elections
Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar prepares to vote in the Irish General Election in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Damien Storan/PA via AP)
DUBLIN -- An exit poll suggests Ireland's top three parties have finished in a virtual dead heat in parliamentary elections after a campaign dominated by concerns about economic austerity and a housing crisis.
The survey conducted during Saturday's voting says the Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein parties all had gotten about 22% of first preference votes.
The poll was based on 5,376 interviews conducted immediately after people voted at 250 polling stations. It has a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.
Vote counting starts Sunday, and it could be Monday before the election's results are determined.