Tokyo is so crowded the government is paying families to leave

A crowd outside the restaurants near Tokyo's Miyashita Park on May 22, 2022. (Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg /Getty Images) A crowd outside the restaurants near Tokyo's Miyashita Park on May 22, 2022. (Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg /Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social