

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A toddler in a mall stroller was caught up in the middle of a violent brawl between a group of shoppers at a busy Florida mall.

The heated punch-up took place outside of a Victoria’s Secret store inside the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, on Sunday afternoon. A bystander’s cellphone video of the brawl was posted on Facebook, where it attracted thousands of views before it was taken down.

The video shows punching, shoving, kicking and hair-pulling before a woman pushing a mall toy car stroller with a little boy in it wades into the fray. She can be seen kicking a woman in the face as she continues wheeling the child around. She then abandons the mall stroller as a chase ensues.

A bystander watching the events unfold is seen walking over to the toddler and holding the handle of the stroller before the woman returns, picks up the child and pushes the stroller away.

“Because the baby was there all by itself, he stood there to kind of try and make sure nothing happened to the child,” David Milburn, a witness who shot the viral video, told CNN on Monday.

Milburn said he didn’t know what sparked the fight.

“There was a lot of yelling. I couldn’t understand what they were saying,” he said. “No one really intervened. No one tried to break it up.”

Local reports allege the scuffle was related to the death of Samuel Jones, who was shot and killed in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. According to a police incident report, a woman targeted in the mall brawl said her attackers blamed her for Jones’ death and told her “his blood’s on you.”

In a statement to local media, the Fort Myers Police Department said the incident had already “dissipated” before officers arrived. Police conducted interviews and filed a report of simple battery.

Officials at the Edison Mall refused to comment on the incident when contacted by CNN.