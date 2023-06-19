Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland

A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.

The U.S. and Canadian coast guards were looking for the submarine on Monday after it disappeared during an expedition from St. John's, N.L. The infamous 1912 wreck is located more than 600 kilometres southeast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic Ocean.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crews lost contact with the submersible approximately one hour and 45 minutes after it descended into the ocean on Sunday morning.

The trip to the Titanic is being run by OceanGate Expeditions, a U.S.-based company. It uses a five-person submersible named Titan to reach the wreckage 3,800 metres below the surface. OceanGate's website advertises a seven-night voyage to the Titanic for US$250,000 per person, or approximately C$330,000. The submersible was deployed from a ship named the Polar Prince.

Made of carbon fibre and titanium, the 6.7-metre-long Titan can provide oxygen and life support for up to 96 hours, or four days, according to OceanGate.

"We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely," an OceanGate spokesperson said in an email to CTV News on Monday. "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

OceanGate has been operating expeditions to the Titanic since 2021.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible," the company spokesperson said. "We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

It is not clear how many people were on board the submersible when it went missing. The Titan usually carries a pilot and four passengers.

Although the expedition departed from Canada, the Titanic wreck lies within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard's Boston fleet. Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax has tasked a P8 Poseidon aircraft and the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Kopit Hopson 1752 to join the U.S.-led search effort. The P8 Poseidon reportedly has underwater detection capabilities. A U.S. C-130 Herucles aircraft is also scouring the scene.

"Those assets would be able to detect it and render assistance if it reaches the surface on its own," Andrew Norris, a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain, told CTV News Channel on Monday. "Other than that, though, if it's a rescue operation to recover it from some depth… to put together a rescue operation down to the seabed, if in fact that's what has to happen, that's an infinitely more difficult proposition."

Titanic expert Larry Daley, who spent 12 hours exploring the wreck in a submersible in 2003, is hopeful that the search and rescue mission will be successful. He says the biggest challenge will be the submersible's depth.

"Deep submersible diving is very dangerous, but it's high tech," Daley told CTV affiliate NTV in St. John's. "We have our own breathing system on-board and if that's maintained properly, like changing your filter and your CO2 scrubber, you can stay down there for quite a few hours."

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

The British liner Titanic sails out of Southampton, England, at the start of its doomed voyage on April 10, 1912. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP