Tiny Italian island coping with thousands of migrants who arrived in a short span

A woman and a child sleep outside the Lampedusa's migrant reception centre, Sicily, early Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. The reception center in Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa remained critical Thursday as it coped with transferring to the mainland thousands of migrants who arrived on small, unseaworthy boats in a 24-hour span this week. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) A woman and a child sleep outside the Lampedusa's migrant reception centre, Sicily, early Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. The reception center in Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa remained critical Thursday as it coped with transferring to the mainland thousands of migrants who arrived on small, unseaworthy boats in a 24-hour span this week. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News