Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
The Israeli government said that under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Qatar later confirmed the deal, saying the start time will be announced in the next 24 hours and it will last four days. The agreement would bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, according to health authorities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before the Cabinet voted early Wednesday to back the agreement that the war would continue even if a deal was reached. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.
Here's what's happening in the war:
WHO STAFF MEMBER, FAMILY ARE KILLED IN STRIKE
The World Health Organization says one of its local staff members in Gaza was killed along with her family when a strike hit the home where they were sheltering.
It said Dima Abdullatif Mohammed Alhaj, 29, was killed Tuesday along with her husband, their 6-month-old son and her two brothers.
The UN health agency said in a statement late Tuesday that over 50 people were reportedly killed in the strike. It was not immediately possible to confirm the report or to determine who carried out the strike.
Israel has launched airstrikes across Gaza in the war triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Hamas militants have fired rockets at Israel, some of which have fallen short.
Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories, said Alhaj "was a wonderful person with a radiant smile, cheerful, positive, respectful. She was a true team player."
Alhaj, who had worked as a patient administrator with WHO since 2019, was among hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled from northern Gaza to shelter in the south. She had left her home in Gaza City and was staying with relatives.
WHO said her death "is another example of the senseless loss in this conflict."
POPE BEGS FOR PEACE AND AN END TO 'TERRORISM'
Pope Francis has met separately with Israeli and Palestinian delegations and begged for peace and an end to what he called terrorism and "passions that are killing everyone."
In encounters arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal was announced, Francis met Wednesday with relatives of hostages held in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 raid in southern Israel. And he met separately with a delegation of Palestinians with relatives who are prisoners in Israel.
Speaking at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis said he heard from both how much they are suffering and the toll that the war was taking. In the audience were people holding Palestinian flags and scarves as well as small posters showing apparent bodies in a ditch and the word "Genocide" written underneath.
Francis said: "Here we've gone beyond war. This isn't war, this is terrorism. Please, let us go forward for peace. Pray for peace, pray a lot for peace."
He also asked for God to help both Israeli and Palestinian people "resolve problems and not go forward with passions that are killing everyone in the end."
Francis has spoken out repeatedly for an end to the war.
ISRAEL PUBLISHES LIST OF PALESTINIAN PRISONERS WHO COULD BE RELEASED UNDER HOSTAGE DEAL
Israel's Justice Ministry has published a list of 300 Palestinian detainees and prisoners who could potentially be released in a hostage deal.
Most of those on the list published Wednesday are teenagers arrested over the past year for relatively minor offences, including throwing rocks or alleged incitement. None was convicted of murder, though some served sentences for attempted murder.
The youngest detainee on the list is 14, and it also includes around 40 women. The detainees are to be released to their homes in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
According to the truce-for-hostages deal announced Wednesday, 50 hostages will be released over four days, likely starting Thursday, during which fighting will pause.
After that, every additional 10 hostages released will result in one additional day in the pause and the release of additional Palestinian prisoners.
Israel is expected to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in the first four days, though the Ministry of Justice published the list of 300 in case the deal is extended. Under Israeli law, the public has 24 hours to object to any release.
EVACUATION OF PATIENTS TRAPPED IN SHIFA HOSPITAL BEGINS
The evacuation of patients trapped in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has begun, the Palestinian Red Crecent says.
The charity said 14 ambulances arrived at the hospital on Wednesday, and the evacuation has been coordinated with the United Nations and Doctors without Borders medical group.
Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for Gaza's Health Ministry, has said there were over 250 patients at the facility, which was besieged by the Israeli military earlier this month. Over 400 displaced people sheltering in the facility have also been trapped there, he said.
Israel has accused Hamas of using the hospital, the largest in Gaza, to conduct militant operations. Hamas and health officials have denied the allegation.
Over the weekend, the World Health Organization coordinated the evacuation of 31 premature babies from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza. Of them, 28 babies were later transferred to Egypt.
EU OFFICIAL SAYS HALT IN FIGHTING MUST BE USED TO FLOOD GAZA WITH AID
The European Union's crisis management chief has welcomed the Israeli hostage release agreement and says the halt in fighting that is part of the deal must be used to flood Gaza with desperately needed aid.
"We hope that the agreement on a pause of hostilities that has just been reached will allow for a substantial surge in humanitarian aid delivery into and within Gaza," Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said Wednesday.
"We certainly hope that this will not be a one-off," he told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, and called for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses throughout Gaza."
The 27-nation EU is the world's biggest aid donor to the Palestinians. Lenarcic said 15 EU aid cargo flights have been sent, with most of that aid already in Gaza, and that more is on the way.
The bloc insists that more trucks must be allowed through the Rafah crossing point with Egypt and other corridors opened.
Lenarcic said getting into Gaza is "extremely challenging" and that fewer than 50 trucks a day make it through, a number which he described as "woefully inadequate." He welcomed Israel's decision to allow some fuel in, but said it only covers about one third of Gaza's basic needs.
BRITAIN URGES BOTH SIDES TO ENSURE HOSTAGE AGREEMENT IS 'DELIVERED IN FULL'
The British government has welcomed an agreement to release some of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and urged all parties to ensure it is "delivered in full."
Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the agreement was "a crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."
"This pause provides an important opportunity to ensure much greater volumes of food, fuel and other life-saving aid can reach Gaza on a sustained basis," he said. "The U.K. will continue to work with all partners in the region to secure the release of all hostages, restore security and reach a long-term political solution which enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace."
CHINA SAYS IT HOPES TRUCE AGREEMENT WILL EASE TENSIONS
The Chinese government says it welcomes the four-day truce reached between Israel and Hamas.
"We welcome the provisional truce reached by the parties concerned and hope it will help to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate the conflict and ease tensions," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.
China has been calling for a ceasefire and refrained from criticizing the initial Hamas attack on Israel that started the latest conflict. A delegation of foreign ministers from Arab nations and Indonesia held talks with China's foreign minister this week as they started a tour to press their case for a ceasefire with the permanent members of the UN Security Council.
RUSSIA SAYS TRUCE IS A STEP TOWARD ENDING HOSTILITIES
The Kremlin on Wednesday hailed a deal between Israel and Hamas for a halt to the war and the release of hostages as step toward ending the hostilities.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the announcement of the deal was "the first good news from Gaza in a long time."
Speaking in a conference call with reporters, he noted that Russia along with most other countries had called for a truce and humanitarian pauses, adding that "only on the basis of such pauses future attempts to find a lasting settlement to the problem could be made."
FRANCE HOPEFUL ITS NATIONALS WILL BE AMONG THE FIRST RELEASED UNDER DEAL
France's foreign minister says she's hopeful that French nationals will be among the first hostages released as part of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas.
"We hope that French nationals are among them and even, if possible, among the first group that will be released," the minister, Catherine Colonna, said Wednesday on France Inter radio. "We are working for that."
France counts eight people missing, some of them confirmed as hostages, from the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants that ignited their latest and deadliest war. France also counts 40 killed in the attack. Colonna said that not all the hostages taken on Oct. 7 were captured by Hamas. But she said that in the course of negotiations, the militant group has said that "it could assemble together all of the hostages."
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed the truce agreement.
In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Macron said "we are working tirelessly to ensure that all hostages are released." He also hoped the truce will "enable aid to be brought in" and help the Gaza people.
RED CROSS SAYS IT'S STANDING BY TO ASSIST SWAP
The International Committee of the Red Cross says it is standing by to assist any swap in the Israel-Hamas war.
"Currently, we are actively engaged in talks with the parties to help carry out any humanitarian agreement they reach," the Red Cross said. "As a neutral intermediary, it is important to clarify that we are not part of the negotiations, and we do not make decisions on the substance of it. Our role is to facilitate the implementation, once the parties agree."
U.S. STRIKES BACK AT IRAN-BACKED MILITANTS IN IRAQ
The United States military said Wednesday that it has carried out strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq that have launched attacks on U.S. forces.
The U.S. Central Command said in a statement Wednesday that its forces had "conducted discrete, precision strikes against two facilities in Iraq ΓÇª in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups," including one on Tuesday involving the use of close-range ballistic missiles.
Two officials with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said the strikes hit three locations in the area of Jurf al-Sakhar south of Baghdad, killing eight members of the Kataeb Hezbollah militant group. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Iranian-backed militants have launched dozens of attacks on bases and facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17. While most of the more than five dozen attacks have been ineffective, at least 60 U.S. personnel have reported minor injuries. The militant groups have said the strikes are in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
------
Qassim Abdul-Zahra reported from Baghdad.
ISRAELI MILITARY RELEASES VIDEO SHOWING HOUSE-TO-HOUSE SEARCHES
The Israeli military released a video Wednesday that appeared to show its personnel engaged in house-to-house search operations.
Soldiers with laser pointers on their weapons filed into homes and patrolled narrow, debris-strewn alleyways, some next to the Gaza seafront. The patrols were supported by demolition teams, airstrikes and naval strikes.
SOLDIERS DEPLOYED FOR A POSSIBLE EVACUATION OF GERMAN CITIZENS RETURN HOME
The German government is bringing home most of the soldiers that were deployed to the eastern Mediterranean for a possible evacuation of German citizens from Lebanon.
About 1,000 German soldiers are to leave the island of Cyprus starting Wednesday, according to German news agency dpa. A small team of about 200 as well as material and equipment will remain behind. The decision was made following an assessment of the current conflict in the Middle East.
"The Bundeswehr generally keeps its resources available for evacuation operations in such a way that it can react flexibly to crisis situations worldwide," the German defence ministry and foreign office said in a joint statement. The forces brought back to Germany will be kept on call at short notice to "be able to react quickly in the event of a worsening situation," it said.
The special forces would have been deployed to evacuate German citizens from Lebanon in case the war spread there.
PROTESTERS INTERRUPT MEETING WITH SWEDEN'S PRIME MINISTER
Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted a townhall meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday, booing and heckling him when he addressed the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The protesters chanted "Shame on you" and accused Kristersson of supporting genocide after he said Sweden condemns Hamas and supports Israel's right to self-defence. Police removed some of them from the venue in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-biggest city.
Kristersson criticized the protesters in a Facebook post after the event.
"When we met tonight with a few hundred Gothenburgers the meeting was disrupted by a screaming and shouting group of people who refused to respect everyone else who had come to ask questions," he wrote. "These political saboteurs appeared to have come to our question-and-answer session only to shout out their anger over Sweden and the EU's political position about the conflict in the Middle East --- they were particularly disappointed over the condemnation of the terror organization Hamas."
Kristersson's center-right government has strongly sided with Israel in the Gaza conflict, condemning Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and supporting Israel's right to self-defence. Pro-Palestinian groups and the left-leaning opposition have accused the government of ignoring the plight of Palestinian civilians.
