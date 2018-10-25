

CTVNews.ca Staff





At least nine apparent pipe bombs, many of them addressed to prominent Democrats, have been found this week by authorities in the United States.

The bombs were sent to politicians including Barack Obama and Bill and Hilary Clinton, as well as to a TV commentator and an actor who have repeatedly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump.

Here is a timeline of how the bomb scares played out. All times are given in Eastern Daylight Time.

Monday, 3:45 p.m.: Authorities are called to the suburban New York home of George Soros, an 88-year-old billionaire philanthropist often at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories. Federal authorities move the package to a nearby wooded area and detonate it.

Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that the package contained explosive power and other components of a bomb.

Wednesday, 9:28 a.m.: First reports come in about a bomb being found at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in a suburb of New York City. The U.S. Secret Service would later say that the package was discovered the previous night during mail screening.

9:31 a.m.: Speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, a U.S. official says the bomb at the Clintons’ home is believed to be linked to the one found at Soros’ compound.

9:42 a.m.: The U.S. Secret Service says it has intercepted potential explosive devices addressed to the homes of the Clintons and former president Barack Obama before they could reach those destinations.

10:18 a.m.: The White House issues a statement condemning the attempted bombings, saying “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

10:40 a.m.: CNN reports that its newsroom has been evacuated as a precaution after a “suspicious device” was discovered in New York’s Time Warner Center.

11:08 a.m.: The Secret Service denies reports that it has intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the White House.

11:43 a.m.: Police in Sunrise, Fla., say they are investigating a suspicious package. This package was sent to the office of Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

12:04 p.m.: U.S. President Donald Trump makes his first public comment about the attempted bombings, saying he agrees “wholeheartedly” with Vice-President Mike Pence that the attacks “are despicable and have no place” in the United States.

12:53 p.m.: Citing sources in law enforcement, CNN reports that the package at Wasserman Schultz’s office was sent there because the congresswoman’s office was listed as the return address, albeit with her name misspelled. The package was addressed to former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder.

1:05 p.m.: Officials in New York say the package sent to CNN contained a live explosive and an envelope with white powder. It was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who does not work for CNN but does appear on other U.S. TV news outlets, often speaking negatively of Trump.

1:33 p.m.: CNN reports that another suspicious package has been intercepted at a Congressional mail screening facility in Maryland. This package would turn out to be one of two addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California.

3:23 p.m.: Brad Parscale, the chair of Trump’s re-election campaign, apologizes for an email criticizing CNN sent out by the campaign shortly after the evacuation of CNN’s New York headquarters.

9:23 p.m.: The FBI confirms that two packages sent to Waters appear similar to those addressed to Soros, Obama, the Clintons, CNN and Holder, bringing the total number of known pipe bombs to seven.

Thursday, 5 a.m.: The New York Police Department is called to an address in the city’s Tribeca neighbourhood for a report of a suspicious package.

6:30 a.m.: The package is removed from a building associated with actor Robert De Niro.

7:10 a.m.: A law enforcement source tells The Associated Press that the package appears to be connected to the ones sent to other addresses earlier in the week.

8:25 a.m.: Reports emerge of an eighth suspicious package, this one addressed to former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden and found in a postal facility in his home state of Delaware.

9:52 a.m.: The Associated Press says a second package addressed to Biden and similar to the other pipe bombs has been found at a Delaware postal facility.

With files from The Associated Press