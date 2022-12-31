Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks -- and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.
The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe.
At least for a day, thoughts focused on possibilities, even elusive ones like world peace, and mustering -- finally -- a resolve to keep the next array of resolutions.
In a sign of that hope, children met St. Nicholas in a crowded metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Yet Russian attacks continued New Year's Eve. At midnight, the streets of the capital, Kyiv, were desolate. The only sign of a new year came from local residents shouting from their balconies, "Happy New Year!" and "Glory to Ukraine!" And only half an hour into 2023, air raid sirens rang across Ukraine's capital, followed by the sound of explosions.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Holosiivskyi district, and authorities reported that fragments of a missile that had been shot down had damaged a car in a central district.
French President Emmanuel Macron rang in the new year with "a message of unity and trust" in a televised address Saturday and pledged continuing support for Ukraine. "During the coming year, we will be unfailingly at your side," Macron said. "We will help you until victory and we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and count on Europe."
In London, tens of thousands of people watched the city's New Year's Eve fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames for the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on mass gatherings dampened festivities in both 2020 and 2021, when drone light shows replaced more traditional fireworks viewing.
Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach welcomed a small crowd of a few thousand for a short fireworks display, and several Brazilian cities cancelled celebrations this year due to concern about the coronavirus. The Brazilian capital's New Year's bash usually drew more than 2 million people to Copacabana before the pandemic.
Turkey's most populous city, Istanbul, brought in 2023 with street festivities and fireworks. At St. Antuan Catholic Church, dozens of Christians prayed for the new year and marked former Pope Benedict XVI's passing. The Vatican announced Benedict died Saturday at age 95.
New York City prepared to join the glow of the new year with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States. The night culminates with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere 12 feet (3.6 metres) in diameter and weighing almost six tons descends from its lofty perch atop One Times Square. Its surface is comprised of nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals that will be illuminated, officials said, by a palette of more than 16 million colours.
At the stroke of midnight, a ton of confetti was expected to rain down on soggy revelers, glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon and pulsing lights.
Last year, a scaled-back crowd of about 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators watched the ball descend while basking in the lights and hoopla of the U.S.' marquee New Year's Eve event. Because of pandemic rules, it was far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who usually descended on the world-famous square before the pandemic.
Before the ball dropped, there were heavy thoughts about the past year and the new one to come.
Ali Thompson, who was showing her brother around Times Square the day before, said people should do their part to take care of their corner of the world.
"I think we live in a broken world, and we see that play out every day," she said. "I think anytime that we can do something to make it a little less broken is always a good thing."
In Australia, more than 1 million people crowded along Sydney's waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and another 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.
"We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we're absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbour for Sydney's world-famous New Year's Eve celebrations," Stephen Gilby, the city's producer of major events and festivals, told The Sydney Morning Herald.
In Auckland, New Zealand, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded fireworks. The celebrations in New Zealand's largest city returned after COVID-19 forced them to be cancelled a year ago.
Concerns about the Ukraine war and the economic shocks it has spawned across the globe were felt in Tokyo, where Shigeki Kawamura has seen better times but said he needed a free, hot meal this New Year's.
"I hope the war will be over in Ukraine so prices will stabilize," he said.
In military-ruled Myanmar, authorities announced a suspension of its normal four-hour curfew in the country's three biggest cities so residents could celebrate New Year's Eve. But opponents of army rule urged people to avoid public gatherings, fearing that security forces might stage a bombing or other attack and blame it on them.
------
Associated Press journalists around the globe contributed to this report, including Henry Hou in Beijing, Renata Brito in Kyiv, Yuri Kagayema in Tokyo, Grant Peck in Bangkok, Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Thomas Adamson in Paris and Sylvia Hui in London.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Bedard's four assists lead Canada over Sweden on New Year's Eve at world juniors
Connor Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record at the world junior hockey championship as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday night.
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Canada
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
-
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
-
Canadian Cardinal mourns Pope Benedict XVI, says writings will guide for centuries
A Canadian cardinal says Pope Benedict XVI had an astounding intellect and his writings will help guide Catholics for centuries to come.
World
-
Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3 to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
-
North Korea to boost nuclear warhead production 'exponentially'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to increase the production of nuclear warheads 'exponentially' and build a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, signalling deepening animosities with the United States, South Korea and others.
-
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's.
-
15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico tourist bus crash
Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday.
-
Suspect in University of Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defence attorney said Saturday.
-
Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park
Multiple bison died near the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday after being struck by a semi-truck, according to police.
Politics
-
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
Health
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help
Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms. Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.
-
The 'sexy' reality behind Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel
Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel is formerly a 14th-century monastery with unique views of the Etna volcano and coastline
-
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Business
-
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
-
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member, joining Eurozone, Schengen Area
At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world's largest passport-free travel area.
-
Banks seek to quash women's lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase are asking a federal court to throw out lawsuits that claim the big banks should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, the high-flying financier who killed himself in jail while facing criminal charges.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
Bedard's four assists lead Canada over Sweden on New Year's Eve at world juniors
Connor Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record at the world junior hockey championship as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday night.
-
U.S. wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2
Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
-
LeBron James scores season-high 47 points on 38th birthday
Lebron James scores a season-high of 47 points as he inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.