WATCH Time-lapse video shows the solar eclipse across North America
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
The path of totality stretched from Mexico, through Texas and all the way up to Gander, N.L.
Large crowds of eclipse-watchers gathered across Ontario and Atlantic Canada on this once in a generation event, as schools either closed or ended early so students could witness the eclipse.
According to astronomer Veronika Dornan of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., the event would feel like a "multi-sensory" event as both the light and even temperature would change as the sun is blocked out by the moon.
Astronomy professor Paul Delany also explained how the "the sun will be literally extinguished" during the celestial event and that it would even affect some wildlife.
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
In addition to being a rare phenomenon, Monday's total solar eclipse is different than the last one visible from North America in 2017 for a few reasons.
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Eclipse watchers in southwestern Ontario were the first on Canadian soil to experience the eclipse, before the path of totality moved into Quebec and Atlantic Canada, exiting Newfoundland about 30 minutes later.
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
The trial for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
Two Calgarians accused in a brutal 2019 kidnapping and assault are wanted by police after missing a court appearance.
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty.
Stunned Palestinians found their home city unrecognizable Monday as they filtered in to salvage what they could from the vast destruction left by Israeli troops who withdrew from southern Gaza's Khan Younis a day earlier after months of fighting and bombardment.
Protesters in southern Mexico set the state government building afire Monday and torched at least a dozen cars in the parking lot.
The trial of 27 people charged in connection with the worldwide "Panama Papers" money laundering started Monday in a Panamanian criminal court.
A senior Ukrainian official has denied Russian accusations that his country's army fired exploding drones at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which the Kremlin's forces have been occupying and running in southern Ukraine since shortly after the war began more than two years ago.
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday blasted Republicans' effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over his refusal to turn over unredacted materials related to the special counsel probe into U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Not even the vital business of Parliament was enough to keep MPs from slipping outside to glimpse celestial history. Dozens of elected officials, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, gathered on the Hill to crane their necks skyward.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday bird flu risk to the public remains low even as it asked the state public health officials to be prepared to respond.
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
People will be looking to the sky on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse. Others will be listening to it. And to Harvard University astronomers working to transform the rare sight into sound, the eclipse should create a symphony.
When Irina Novoselsky contemplates social media, she's certain the next decade won't be anything like the last because consumers increasingly allow the online world to shape nearly every aspect of their lives.
Beyoncé may have proclaimed that her latest project "ain't a country album," but someone forgot to tell the charts that.
Country music star Jelly Roll has recovered from a flight scare over the weekend.
Actor Jonathan Majors has been ordered to complete a yearlong counseling program but avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star’s career.
The Truth Social owner dropped by another 8 per cent on Monday, adding to a brutal week that wiped out a third of the stock's value.
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed "cowboy caviar" — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced a policy Monday that all but bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports at its 241 mostly small colleges across the country.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
A Crown lawyer says holdups to the trial of a man found guilty of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl were mostly attributable to the defence and "discrete exceptional events," as he argued against the case being thrown out over delays.
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
Though the skies clouded the total solar eclipse as it peaked through Toronto, several onlookers still donned their certified solar shades to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' celestial event.
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers is the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
Thousands of people gathered as a solar eclipse moved across eastern Ontario Monday afternoon, achieving totality in several communities.
Ottawa paramedics say the driver of a tractor trailer had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 417 Monday afternoon.
People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.
A 54-year-old truck driver will not be charged in the death of a pedestrian last June after a Quebec coroner's report and recommendations.
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
Chris Hadfield was one of thousands of people across the Maritimes who observed the celestial event, which won’t repeat in the region until 2079.
The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.
An early morning fire near Wolfville, N.S., sent two people to hospital and destroyed a two-storey home on Monday.
Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.
A 41-year-old Winnipeg teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student.
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Capt. Sean Thomas and Nicole Nagy were snowboarding in Switzerland over the Easter long weekend when both presumably died in an avalanche.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
Suspension orders for 6,819 secondary school students have been issued by Region of Waterloo Public Health for not having up-to-date vaccine records.
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
A 37-year-old Sudbury man heading to the airport Sunday with his buddies for a trip south ended up in the holding cells of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will began to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.
Police say a man on his way to the airport in a limo with his friends wound up in a holding cell over the weekend instead.
A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.
A Barrie man is celebrating after winning $1 million.
As the total solar eclipse fell over parts of southwestern Ontario Monday, many residents watched online and in person across the region.
The Windsor police arson and Major Crimes units are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
A new transit-oriented development will be coming to the Victoria area, B.C.'s premier announced Monday.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
On April 5, officers with Sault police charged a 23-year-old resident with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
