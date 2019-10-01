

Emilio Morenatti, The Associated Press





GIRONA, Spain -- A few hundred secession supporters marched early Tuesday in the northeastern city of Girona to mark two years since a banned independence referendum that shook Spanish politics.

Larger protests were scheduled later in the day amid heightened security measures across the wealthy Catalonia region of 7.5 million where separatist sentiment has been on the rise for nearly a decade.

They are being watched by all sides as a sign of the independence movement's strength and its capacity to keep troublemakers from tarnishing its reputation of peaceful struggle.

The sensitive anniversary comes as Spain's Supreme Court is set to rule on a rebellion and sedition trial against a dozen politicians and activists who were key protagonists in the Oct. 1, 2017, referendum.

The arrests last week of seven pro-independence activists who face possible terrorism charges have also angered many in Catalonia, who liken the crackdown as an attempt by Spanish legal authorities to criminalize their independence movement.

The activists were linked to the grassroots, self-appointed Committees for the Defence of the Republic, which have called some of Tuesday's protests.

Although the judicial probe is sealed by Spain's National Court, which typically has jurisdiction over terrorism-related cases, details of the interrogations have been leaked to Spanish media.

They largely paint a picture of a secretive, organized group who allegedly prepared explosives to wreak havoc in communications and key infrastructure and planned to occupy the regional Catalan parliament in response to the upcoming Supreme Court's ruling.

Some of the publications linked the activities of the CDRs to the region's current and former separatist leaders. Carles Puigdemont, the ousted Catalan president considered a fugitive in Spain, denied any links to the activists during a Tuesday interview with Catalan radio in Brussels, where he fled in 2017 after the independence bid.

Puigdemont, who has successfully fought off extradition cases in Belgium and Germany, accused Spanish authorities of looking for ammunition to make a fresh attempt to arrest him.

"They are trying to push a narrative to accuse me of terrorism," he said.

Tuesday's referendum anniversary protests took place amid a strong police presence, especially in train stations and on highways, which activists have targeted in the past.

In Girona, some activists threw eggs filled with red paint at riot police and overtunred large trash containers. Marchers holding smoke torches shouted "Out with the occupying forces!" at the gates of the city's Civil Guard barracks, before moving to the Spanish government's provincial delegation to stage a sit-in.

A bigger demonstration is expected in the evening in Barcelona, departing from a central square and touring some of the local schools that were stormed by riot police when they were turned into polling stations for the illegal vote.

Polls and recent elections show that the 5.5 million voters of Catalonia are roughly evenly split on the independence issue.

AP writer Aritz Parra contributed from Madrid.