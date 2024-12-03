World

    • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic says Joe Biden should release 'normal citizens' like him after Hunter Biden pardon

    In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo) In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo)
    Share
    FORT WORTH, Texas -

    Joseph Maldonado, who is known as "Joe Exotic" from Netflix's "Tiger King," said President Joe Biden should pardon anybody who has filed for a clemency application, including himself.

    Maldonado released an audio recording from a Fort Worth, Texas, prison, discussing the president's decision to pardon Hunter Biden after claiming multiple times that he wouldn't do so. Hunter Biden faced possible prison time after he was convicted of federal felony gun and tax crimes.

    "You know how many thousands of people–normal taxpaying citizens–that are in federal prison for gun charges and tax evasion charges that don't have the blessing of their daddy being president of the United States in order to keep getting out of trouble?" Maldonado said.

    To demonstrate fairness toward the "normal citizen," Maldonado asked the president to pardon others, including himself.

    "He should go through and pardon anybody that has filed for a clemency application, including myself, for Christmas," Maldonado said.

    Maldonado asked President-elect Donald Trump's initial pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, for a pardon. After Gaetz stepped down as the nominee, the "Tiger King" asked appointee Pam Bondi the same.

    "I'm excited to see you in this position because of your background and because you're a woman," the Netflix star said in a letter to Bondi.

    Maldonado was arrested in 2018 and was convicted of a murder-for-hire plot and violating the Endangered Species Act.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News