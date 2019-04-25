Tiger attacks founder of Arizona non-profit animal rescue
PHOENIX -- A Bengal tiger has attacked a non-profit animal rescue's founder in northwestern Arizona and will not be put down after the man said it was his fault.
Keepers of the Wild said Wednesday on Facebook that founder Jonathan Kraft was working to protect animals from heavy rain, lightning and hail during a Monday storm when Bowie the tiger pushed a gate and attacked.
Kraft took the blame for what he called an "accident" and said "these situations occur when there is human error."
Kraft was taken to a hospital with two broken bones and other wounds.
The sanctuary said the declawed tiger used his teeth to hold Kraft until staff intervened.
Kraft will be recovering for several months.
The group said Bowie is fine and will not be euthanized.
