Three women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships, lawyer claims
Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniel's attorney, is interviewed on the Cheddar network in New York, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 1:34AM EDT
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with U.S. President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.
Avenatti disclosed the information at a community forum in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night.
He would not elaborate on the women's claims and would not say why they came forward. He said Trump's attorneys should "release the information to the American people now."
Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Avenatti is best known for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which Trump denies.
Daniels is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 election.
