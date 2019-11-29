TORONTO -- The London Metropolitan Police confirmed that three of the teenage suspects arrested in connection with a "homophobic" attack against a lesbian couple on a London bus in May pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Melania Geymonat and her partner, Chris, were beaten by a group of male teens on the bus after “refusing to kiss” in front of them.

The three suspects, aged between 15 and 16, pleaded guilty at Highbury Magistrates Court to multiple offences relating to theft and committing an “aggravated hate crime,” according to a press release.

"This sickening incident was utterly unacceptable. Homophobic abuse is a hate crime and won’t be tolerated on our network. All of our customers have the right to travel without fear of verbal or physical abuse,” Mandy McGregor, head of transport policing and community safety at Transport for London, said in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca.

The suspects are due to be sentenced in mid-December.