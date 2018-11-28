Three pit bulls put down after attacking dog in Florida
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:58AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Three pit bulls that attacked another dog in north Florida have been euthanized.
Alachua County Commissioner Robert Hutchinson tells the Gainesville Sun that the dogs belonging to Nathaniel Petttiford often had to be tranquilized while in the county's care because they were so aggressive. They were declared dangerous and held by the county after attacking Linda Swinburn and her dog Bella while they were walking on Sept. 22.
Authorities said Swinburn tried to fend off the dogs and was injured. Bella died a short time later.
Petttiford was given 30 days to appeal the dangerous dog ruling or reclaim the dogs, which would have required taking out a $500,000 insurance policy for each one, sterilizing and microchipping them and posting a "dangerous dog" sign. He did neither.
