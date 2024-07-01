World

    • Three killed and two injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati campus, police say

    Crime scene tape can be seen in this photo, taken on Jan. 23, 2019 in Collingwood, Ont. (CTV News/Roger Klein) Crime scene tape can be seen in this photo, taken on Jan. 23, 2019 in Collingwood, Ont. (CTV News/Roger Klein)
    Share
    CINCINNATI (AP) -

    Three people were shot and killed and two were wounded near the University of Cincinnati campus early Monday, police said. Two people were taken into custody, including one of the wounded.

    Police who were in the area heard multiple gunshots and then found four males who had been shot on a street about a half-mile from the campus, said Cincinnati police Capt. Mark Burns. A fifth person who was shot went to the hospital on his own.

    The university’s public safety department posted on the social platform X that police were responding to an emergency shortly before 3 a.m. The department later posted it was a shooting and said: “Be observant/take action as needed.”

    About an hour later, the department issued an “all clear” message and said “police will maintain heavy presence.”

    Police found several guns at the scene, Burns said. One of the two people taken into custody ran into a home with a gun and eventually came back out voluntarily after a brief standoff, he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News