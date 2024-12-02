World

    • Three climbers from the U.S. and Canada are missing on New Zealand's highest peak

    Tourists visit the frozen glacier lake at the foot of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook, in the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Tourists visit the frozen glacier lake at the foot of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook, in the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    Share
    Wellington, New Zealand -

    Three mountain climbers from the U.S. and Canada are missing after they failed to return from a planned ascent of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki, authorities said Tuesday.

    The Americans — Kurt Blair, 56, from Colorado and Carlos Romero, 50, of California — are certified alpine guides, according to the website of the American Mountain Guides Association. A statement by New Zealand's police did not name the Canadian climber, citing the need to notify his family.

    The men flew to a hut partway up the mountain on Saturday to begin their ascent and were reported missing on Monday when they did not arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb. Searchers hours later found several climbing-related items believed to belong to the men, but no sign of them, police said.

    Search efforts did not resume Tuesday due to deteriorating weather conditions on Aoraki, also known as Mt. Cook, with heavy rain and snow forecast. Operations were unlikely to begin again until conditions improved, expected to be on Thursday.

    Aoraki is 3,724 metres (12,218 feet) high and is part of the Southern Alps, the scenic and icy mountain range that runs the length of New Zealand's South Island. A settlement of the same name at its base is a destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

    The peak is popular among experienced climbers. Its terrain is technically difficult due to crevasses, avalanche risk, changeable weather and glacier movement.

    More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain and in the surrounding national park since the start of the 20th century.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News